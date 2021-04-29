(CBS4) – The Los Angeles Dodgers are setting up a section in Dodger Stadium where people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could mingle. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the possibility for Coors Field in Denver in his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.

The idea is to give fans more of a true ballpark experience. Hnida said the ability to have such a section boils down to a number of factors.

“If you take a look at Los Angeles specifically, their case rates, their hospitalization numbers, relative to population are much less than what’s going on here in Colorado. Their test positivity rates are 1% or lower. Here in Colorado, we still above 5%, tickling 6%, which is way too high.”

He said the issue is really a regional one when it comes to making the decision and that includes things like mask mandates. Masks are required in the vaccinated section of Dodger Stadium, again social distancing is not.

“I think we may soon see some relaxation of the mask mandates here in Colorado,” Hnida said, “so that will have an effect on what we’re able to do in terms of going to the ballpark.”

Hnida pointed out this verges on a vaccine passport and pointed Dodger Stadium has more leeway in implementing those kinds of rules because it is privately owned.

“If you are a private business you have a lot more latitude in requiring what your customers or cliental must do in order to visit you. That’s not the case here in Colorado.”

The Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball District owns and runs Coors Field. The Stadium District is a subdivision of the state government representing the Denver metro area counties.

But the bottom line for Hnida is Colorado needs to get coronavirus case numbers down.