DENVER (CBS4) – Meow Wolf announced its new Denver location will be opening in the fall. Meow Wolf is an arts and entertainment collective based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The Denver site — Meow Wolf's third permanent exhibition — will include a café, retail space and an interactive live events venue.
The building is located close to Mile High, at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. The exterior has been constructed, and the interior is being filled with interactive art from more than 110 Colorado artists, alongside partner artists and artists from the Meow Wolf team.
The 90,000-square-foot location will be the biggest Meow Wolf installation to date. The collective’s other two permanent exhibitions are located in Santa Fe and in Las Vegas. CBS Sunday Morning profiled the Santa Fe exhibition, showing participants walking through refrigerators and fireplaces.
Meow Wolf started with a smaller footprint in Denver, opening the Kaleidoscape ride at Elitch Gardens in 2019.
The exact opening date hasn’t been set yet. For more information on how to get tickets, visit meowwolf.com/visit/denver.