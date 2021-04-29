DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new campaign during Motorcycle Awareness Month to keep motorcyclists safe on the roadways. This comes after last year which ranked the worst for deadly motorcycle crashes.
In 2020, there were 137 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roadways.
On Thursday, a riding coach from Harley Davidson shared her story, “In 2015, I lost my dad. He was in a motorcycle crash on a surface street going less than 35 mph. He was not wearing a helmet. I know in my heart if he had been, he would be with us here today.”
May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and the new campaign will underscore the importance of wearing a helmet.