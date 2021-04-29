DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) is working with developers to further the city’s mobility goals. The city will require new developments to create ways to expand travel options and promote alternatives to driving.

“We’re trying to make it easier for people to make a different choice that they’re comfortable with,” said Heather Burke of Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure. “With these new transportation demand management strategies, we’re really trying to get rid of barriers for alternative transportation choices.”

Burke says Denver’s single-occupancy vehicle trips are at 73%. The city would like to see that reduced to 50%. Single occupancy vehicle trips contribute to traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

“The train is great. It gets from A to B a lot faster than a car would at any given time,” said Joshua, a daily RTD user. “It feels good driving down the road, don’t get me wrong! If you have a turbo diesel, oh man, that feels good. But we have to be more conscious of what’s going on with our environment.”

When people move to Denver, their cars come with them. The city is asking developers to help keep those cars at home. These requirements will apply to residential, commercial, office and industrial developments.

Examples of strategies developers may choose include:

Offering subsidized transit passes

Supporting/offering car-share opportunities

Offering people who walk or bike to work amenities such as showers, lockers, and changing rooms

Shared amenities for people who ride bikes, such as repair kits and air pumps

Event or one-time transit passes or a transit validation program

Eliminating policies/practices that subsidize parking and incentivize driving

Work from Home and alternative work schedule policies

Commuters who already prefer biking to work say they’d appreciate less traffic on the road.

“Fewer cars would definitely make people more comfortable,” said Matt, a daily bike commuter. “Even from a mental health standpoint, I think biking is good. It’s a good way to transition out of my workday into whatever I’m going to do. It’s just nice to be outside.”

A public hearing For new rules and regulations will take place via Zoom on Friday, May 21 at 11 a.m.

LINK: Denver DOTI Demand Management