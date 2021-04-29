LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – For the first time since last fall, Denver Broncos fans gathered for the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
"It is great to get back to events be out here with fellow people that are excited about the Broncos," said Nick Green.
“It feels good, it feels weird but good,” said Paul Terkun who showed up to the draft party at the Breckenridge Brewery with his family and friends.
About two dozen picnic tables were filled with Broncos fans while Miles the mascot and Broncos cheerleaders mingled. Jake Plummer emceed the event as fans waited to see who the team would take with the ninth pick.
The Broncos pick of cornerback Patrick Surtain II tampered the excitement as fans spent the afternoon hoping for a quarterback, potentially Aaron Rodgers to come to Denver.
“I’m glad we got someone who is well respected at cornerback,” said Jeremy Hudson, a Broncos season-ticket holder. “It’s so much fun to be here with my friends. And to be able to watch something with a group of people and just being able to interact again.”
After the draft fans are now looking forward to filling Empower Field at Mile High again to cheer on their team.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to get back to a full stadium at some point,” Hudson said.