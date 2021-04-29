CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
Denver Broncos News, Patrick Surtain II

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Patrick Surtain II, cornerback out of Alabama.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Patrick Surtain II poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected ninth by the Denver Broncos during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Surtain comes from a football family, his father was a Pro Bowl cornerback and is now a coach. Surtain Jr. finished his collegiate career with 38 consecutive starts.

“I think that I can come in on Day 1 and make an immediate impact for the team based on my play style and by my play traits. I can come in and make an immediate impact,” said Surtain.

He was named the 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the defensive MVP of the 2021 Rose Bowl.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Patrick Surtain II stands onstage after being selected ninth by the Denver Broncos during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Surtain is the Broncos first defensive pick in the first round since Bradley Chubb in 2018.

Romi Bean