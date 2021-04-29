ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Patrick Surtain II, cornerback out of Alabama.
Surtain comes from a football family, his father was a Pro Bowl cornerback and is now a coach. Surtain Jr. finished his collegiate career with 38 consecutive starts.READ MORE: Five Things Broncos Fans Should Know About Patrick Surtain II
“I think that I can come in on Day 1 and make an immediate impact for the team based on my play style and by my play traits. I can come in and make an immediate impact,” said Surtain.
Yessir!! https://t.co/xJ49spbiUc
— Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) April 30, 2021
He was named the 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the defensive MVP of the 2021 Rose Bowl.
Surtain is the Broncos first defensive pick in the first round since Bradley Chubb in 2018.
The Broncos got a true lockdown corner in Patrick Surtain II…
In 3 seasons, only 6 of 35 passes were completed against him when thrown 20+ yards downfield!READ MORE: Report: Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow Trying Out As Tight End For Jacksonville Jaguars
(h/t @PFF) pic.twitter.com/GugM8Il2C0
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 30, 2021
The #Broncos are selecting cornerback Patrick Surtain at #9
How ya feeling #BroncosCountry?!#NFLDraft
— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) April 30, 2021
Surtain II on NFL Network: “It’s a special feeling. i can’t wait to get to Denver and compete and ball out.”
On playing Mahomes and Herbert: “I’m excited for the challenge. I’m so excited for this opportunity, I can’t wait.”#BroncosCountry #Broncos @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) April 30, 2021MORE NEWS: Broncos Draft: What Does The Trade For Teddy Bridgewater Means For The Broncos?