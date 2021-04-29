Should Coors Field Attendees Expect To Find A 'Vaccinated-Only' Section Anytime Soon?The Los Angeles Dodgers are setting up a section in Dodger Stadium where people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could mingle. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the possibility for Coors Field.

Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A RookieThe former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.

Report: Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow Trying Out As Tight End For Jacksonville JaguarsThe former Broncos first round pick reportedly worked out with the Jaguars recently as a tight end.

Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview: Essential Quality The Favorite, Can He Break A 60-Year Drought To Win From Post 14?Essential Quality entered the week as the favorite to win but drew the 14th position Tuesday. The last time a horse won from that spot was Carry Back in 1961.

Broncos Draft: What Does The Trade For Teddy Bridgewater Means For The Broncos?The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick a day before the 2021 NFL Draft.