DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is preparing for Cinco de Mayo celebrations this weekend. Denver police have additional officers on patrol to watch the cruising tradition along Federal Boulevard.
Starting this weekend, traffic on Federal Boulevard will be limited to one lane in each direction between 6th Avenue and Evans.
Police in Denver explained the lane reductions during a news conference on Thursday.
"With all the construction that happened over the past year or so, it provides us an access lane for emergency vehicles to get up and down… street racing has been an issue especially over this past year," said Mark Fleecs with the Denver Police Department.
Police will also work to prevent traffic from spilling into neighborhoods along Federal Boulevard.