Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview: Essential Quality The Favorite, Can He Break A 60-Year Drought To Win From Post 14?Essential Quality entered the week as the favorite to win but drew the 14th position Tuesday. The last time a horse won from that spot was Carry Back in 1961.

Broncos Draft: What Does The Trade For Teddy Bridgewater Means For The Broncos?The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick a day before the 2021 NFL Draft.

Four-Star Recruit K.J. Simpson Gives Commitment To CU BuffsFresh off his 5th NCAA Tournament appearance, Tad Boyle received his 3rd commitment from a top 100 high school basketball player cementing CU's 2021 recruiting class as the best in the PAC-12.

Valspar Championship Preview: Copperhead Course At Innisbrook 'Doesn't Necessarily Just Play To One Style,' Says CBS Sports Trevor ImmelmanThe PGA Tour returns to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort for the Valspar Championship, where Paul Casey goes for the three-peat.

It's All In The Family As Michael Porter Jr. Squares Off Against Brother Jontay On An NBA Court For The First TimeAs the Nuggets were putting the finishing touches on their victory over Memphis, the win for Michael Porter Jr. was extra special because he finally had a chance to play against his younger brother.