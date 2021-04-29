AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Northbound Interstate 225 is back open following a crash near East Colfax Avenue. Officers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday.
#APDTrafficAlert Officers are investigating a crash on NB I-225 just south of E. 17th Ave. All 3 NB lanes are being shut down & we are diverting traffic into the shoulder lane. Please drive slow through the area or find other routes to avoid delays. No ETA on reopening. pic.twitter.com/PP9EWCLhSK
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) April 29, 2021
All three northbound lanes were closed but have reopened according to the Aurora Police Department. Delays are expected.