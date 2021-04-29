ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A young mom in Arvada was the recipient of a generous and early Mother’s Day gift on Thursday. Lake Arbor Automotive and Truck donated a 2003 Toyota Corolla to Mackenzie, who has two kids.
The auto repair shop teamed up with Hands of the Carpenter, a car donation charity in Denver. Mackenzie is currently receiving support from Hope House of Colorado, which helps teen moms as they work toward self-sufficiency.
Mackenzie says she hopes to find a job and go to college. She had this message to other teen moms who might be struggling.
“Don’t give up and work hard and blessings will come your way,” she said. “Hope House let me become the mom I am today.”
This was the fifth year Lake Arbor Automotive & Truck has fixed up a car to present to a Hope House mom.