CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The recovery of a U.S. Army personnel carrier on C-470 and Interstate 25 disrupted traffic Thursday evening. The carrier came off the flatbed semi that was hauling it.
The vehicle ended up on its side and it had to be uprighted first and then towed out of the road and hauled away.
Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock was urging patience from drivers in the area as the recovery effort continued after 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Thanks to our towing partners, the @USArmy personnel carrier is almost out of the road.@CSP_CastleRock, @CityofLoneTree, & @ColoradoDOT are working to get this out of the way & help return a normal traffic flow. pic.twitter.com/0DywZn4zZr
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 30, 2021
The military personnel carrier is upright and recovery continues.
Traffic continues to be bogged down by this incident.
Give @ColoradoDOT , @CSP_CastleRock , & @CityofLoneTree time to safely remove this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/7CLJBiLGt4
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 30, 2021