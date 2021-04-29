Denver Broncos 1st Round Pick: CB Patrick Surtain II From AlabamaWith the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Patrick Surtain II, cornerback out of Alabama.

Should Coors Field Attendees Expect To Find A 'Vaccinated-Only' Section Anytime Soon?The Los Angeles Dodgers are setting up a section in Dodger Stadium where people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could mingle. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the possibility for Coors Field.

Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A RookieThe former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.

Report: Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow Trying Out As Tight End For Jacksonville JaguarsThe former Broncos first round pick reportedly worked out with the Jaguars recently as a tight end.

Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview: Essential Quality The Favorite, Can He Break A 60-Year Drought To Win From Post 14?Essential Quality entered the week as the favorite to win but drew the 14th position Tuesday. The last time a horse won from that spot was Carry Back in 1961.