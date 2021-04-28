(CBS4) – The newspaper USA Today is looking ahead to the time when we will all be able to travel again, but it wants some help in deciding where we should go. A panel of experts have picked 20 nominees in a number of categories, and Colorado has a number of attractions up for the honor. You can vote once a day, every day until the contest ends. Make sure to check what day the category closes because they do have different dates to end voting and announce winners.

Children’s Museum Category: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus

Indoors or outdoors, this museum will challenge children of all ages to stretch their minds and bodies, encouraging them to explore, imagine, investigate and create. Plus there’s a chance to climb and even deck out as firefighters. Vote here.

History Museum Category: Molly Brown House Museum

Denver socialite Margaret “Molly” Brown left her mark on the city, earning her name as the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown when she survived the sinking of the Titanic. Historic Denver saved her home from demolition in 1970 and now it is a place to learn about her legacy of activism and philanthropy. The museum offers a number of special programs and teas throughout the year. Vote here.

New Museum Category: US Olympic and Paralympic Museum

Here’s proof Colorado Springs really is Olympic City USA — they opened a new museum in the midst of a pandemic. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum honors the athletes and ideals of the Games. It has 12 interactive galleries and is one of the most accessible museums. Designers worked with USA athletes to make sure visitors have a true Olympic experience. Vote here.

Science Museum Category: Denver Museum of Nature & Science

From Prehistoric Journey to the newly renovated Space Odyssey, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science allows us to wander through the ages, learning about Egyptian mummies and the latest genetic research. The museum is home to a large number of fossils found not only in Colorado but from across the world with a large number of research projects underway. CBS4 is proud to partner with DMNS for the annual Girls & Science program, an innovative “job fair” designed to educate young students about unexpected careers in STEAM fields. Vote here.

Wildlife/Safari Park Category: Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

Located in Divide, the center works to educate all of us about the importance of wolves, coyotes and foxes to the entire North American ecosystem. It is one of a very few sanctuaries in the United States certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The center goes beyond education by participating in the Species Survival Program for Mexican Grey Wolves and Swift Foxes. Vote here.

Zoo Category: Denver Zoo

Tucked into the heart of City Park, the Denver Zoo is a great getaway in the city, offering interaction with the animals. That includes the new Stingray Cove where you can meet four species of sea life in a landscape inspired by the Baja California Peninsula. You’ll also the chance to interact with giraffes as well as a number of other education programs. Vote here.

Zoo Category: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo literally sits on the side of a mountain in Colorado Springs with 170 species from across the globe. It has the largest zoo giraffe herd in the world and those animals expect fresh lettuce from the visitors. Or hang out with the wallabies in the Australia Walkabout. Vote here.

And this category proves just how fantastic Colorado’s zoos are as both are also up for the Best Of once again.

Zoo Exhibit Category: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Rocky Mountain Wild

This is a 3 acre exhibit in the zoo that really creates a slice of Colorado with moose wandering around their own small lake as well as mountain lions, grizzly bears, Canada lynx and even river otters playing in a waterfall. Vote here.

Zoo Exhibit Category: Denver Zoo: Predator Ridge

In Denver, Predator Ridge gets kudos for its practice of rotating animals through multiple habitats. That means you could have a different experience with the lions, hyenas and African wild dogs each time you go to the zoo. That means important simulation for those animals. Vote here.