BREAKING NEWSCar And RTD Train Collide In Aurora: Chambers Road Closed At Smith Road
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Denver News

(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos made an important pre-draft move on Wednesday, trading a sixth round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Teddy Bridgewater of the Carolina Panthers fires a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half of Denver's 32-27 win at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Teddy Bridgewater of the Carolina Panthers fires a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half of Denver’s 32-27 win at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Bridgewater has previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in 2014, the New Orleans Saints as well as the Panthers, where he started 15 games last season.

Bridgewater could serve as a backup to Drew Lock or possibly compete for the starting role if the Broncos decide not to pick up a quarterback in the NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday.

Jesse Sarles