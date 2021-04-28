(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos made an important pre-draft move on Wednesday, trading a sixth round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater has previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in 2014, the New Orleans Saints as well as the Panthers, where he started 15 games last season.
OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @teddyb_h2o!
📰 » https://t.co/MTAkJXIP9f pic.twitter.com/QACFKSikK9
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 28, 2021
Bridgewater could serve as a backup to Drew Lock or possibly compete for the starting role if the Broncos decide not to pick up a quarterback in the NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday.