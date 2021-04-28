COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Suncor Energy announced two community meetings in May to discuss the development of an enhanced air monitoring program in Commerce City and North Denver. Over the past few months, Suncor officials have met with regulators and other government stakeholders to shape the CC-ND Air Monitoring program.
Earlier this month, Suncor was found to meet environmental standards following an independent investigation into emissions at the Commerce City refinery. The investigation was part of a $9 million settlement agreement between Suncor and state health officials to resolve more than 100 pollution violations. At the conclusion of the investigation, Suncor announced $12 million in improvements.
A group of people who live in the area created a state-sanctioned citizen committee to monitor the refinery for one year. The committee was allocated $1.7 million to keep track of releases and flares from the refinery. This has happened a handful of times in the past year, resulting in a clay-like substance raining down on homes and cars.
Officials say Suncor’s air monitoring program will provide real-time data to the public about air quality. The company selected Montrose Air Quality Services to set up the program. The California-based company has an air quality office in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood and conducted a similar air monitoring program in Denver called “Love My Air.”
Two Zoom community meetings are planned on May 18 and May 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say the meetings will include real-time Spanish interpretation. Leaders from Suncor and Montrose will also be on hand to answer questions about the air monitoring program.
To register for the meetings and submit questions and feedback, visit suncor.com/CCND-air