Group Of Colorado Superintendents Says Student Quarantines Are 'A Huge Cost' To LearningSince the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis has said he and health officials would make decisions based on data.

COVID In Colorado: CU & CSU To Require Proof Of Vaccinations Ahead Of Fall SemesterStudents at the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University will have to be vaccinated from COVID-19 before the fall semester in 2021.

CDC Study Targets CU Boulder Campus For Face Mask ComplianceThe Centers for Disease Control looked at mask compliance on 53 college campuses. The University of Colorado Boulder campus is one of them.

COVID In Colorado: Some Public School Districts Call For End To Student QuarantinesSome public school districts in Colorado want to end student quarantines when it comes to coronavirus cases. A dozen superintendents requested the move.

COVID In Colorado: SCL Health Begins To See 'Tipping Point' In Vaccine Demand And Supply

Mile High United Way Teams Up With Lyft For Transportation To COVID Vaccine AppointmentsMile High United Way is now partnering with Lyft to help community members get complimentary rides to and from appointments. The program is valid all across Colorado.