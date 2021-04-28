BREAKING NEWSCar And RTD Train Collide In Aurora: Chambers Road Closed At Smith Road
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Aurora News, Light Rail Accident, Train Accident

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A car collided with an RTD train on the A Line in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. The driver was seriously hurt, according to Aurora police.

Northbound Chambers Road is closed at Smith Road — and police expect it to remain closed for “an extended time.”

Police said firefighters were checking people on the train for injuries.

The 23-mile University of Colorado A Line connects Union Station to Denver International Airport, with 8 stops in between.

RTD just celebrated the 5th anniversary of the A Line on Tuesday. The commuter rail line has had more than 30 million riders and has traveled close to 18 million miles.

