AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A car collided with an RTD train on the A Line in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. The driver was seriously hurt, according to Aurora police.
Northbound Chambers Road is closed at Smith Road — and police expect it to remain closed for “an extended time.”READ MORE: Crews Fighting House Fire In Westminster
Police said firefighters were checking people on the train for injuries.READ MORE: Tenth Colorado Man, Logan Grover, Charged In Connection With January Capitol Riot
The 23-mile University of Colorado A Line connects Union Station to Denver International Airport, with 8 stops in between.MORE NEWS: Denver Police Officer Jacob Marsh Arrested On Investigation Of Vehicular Assault Charges After Head-On Crash
RTD just celebrated the 5th anniversary of the A Line on Tuesday. The commuter rail line has had more than 30 million riders and has traveled close to 18 million miles.