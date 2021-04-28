(CBS4) – Many small business owners started working from home during the pandemic. One Denver family running a small business out of their Sunnyside home is warning other small business owners after an essential item was stolen off their porch and is now putting their livelihood at risk.



At least $500 worth of zippers were shipped to Adam and Nina Aaron’s home for their business, Nina Aaron Designs. They run the textile design business from their home. A security camera caught a man stealing the delivery off their porch.

“Someone came up quickly, grabbed the zippers, and then took off running right through our yard, to their truck, and sped away,” Adam Aaron said. “We have raw materials shipped here from different places so that we can create these throw pillows.”



They were on target to launch their e-commerce site with 450 pillows at the end of May. Aaron says that’s $30,000 in revenue now gone.

“It’s definitely going to set us back a lot, and more importantly, my wife is 8 months’ pregnant right now, and she has been working tirelessly on these designs,” Aaron said. “She wakes up every morning at 6 a.m. to get on the phone to call the zipper manufacturers to get on a list to get these zippers as quickly as possible.”

For now, Aaron says the pillow production is on hold. They must wait at least three more weeks until the next order of zippers arrives to their house.

“These zippers mean nothing to the person who took them, and to us the $30,000 is going to keep a roof over our head, it’s going to provide food, and provide medical bills for when she goes into the hospital for our new baby,” said Aaron.