NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Northglenn Senior Hub handed out more than 500 boxes of food on Wednesday afternoon. The volunteers are helping families get much-needed food.
The deputy director of the Northglenn Senior Hub said they have been handing out food to those in need since the pandemic began last year. Every week they run out of boxes of food because the need is so great.
“This program has allowed us to have people come out who are food insecure and have food for the families,” said Northglenn Senior Hub deputy director Tania Baxter.
The Northglenn Bike Program was also there, giving out free, refurbished bikes.