DENVER (CBS4) – As the Denver Nuggets were putting the finishing touches on their 120-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night, the win for Michael Porter Jr. was extra special because he finally had a chance to play in an NBA game against his younger brother. Jontay Porter is a reserve power forward for the Grizzlies, and he didn’t play in the previous two matchups against the Nuggets. With the game out of reach, Porter got into the game scoring three points all from the free throw line.

“It was good to see my brother out there. I was cheering for him when he got the foul calls and when he got the three free throws. So, it was just good to be out on the floor with him,” Porter Jr. said after the game.

Both Porter brothers experienced injuries on their journey to playing in the NBA. Jontay tore his ACL in 2019 while he was still in college with the Missouri Tigers. He overcame the injury to earn a roster spot with the Grizzlies, playing in eight games and averaging 1.4 points.

Porter Jr. on the other hand, dropped in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft to the 14th pick due to his back injury he sustained in college with Missouri. He missed his first season with the Nuggets but has blossomed since then and is averaging 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.

“It’s amazing, man. We do not take it for granted. We feel blessed and I have some other brothers that are going to be in the league too,” Porter Jr. said.

One of those younger brothers is Coban Porter, who committed to play for the Denver Pioneers men’s basketball team on April 19.

“I can’t wait to have him out here. I told him he could live with me if he wants to, but I can’t wait. It’s going to be fun,” Porter Jr. said.

Basketball runs in the Porter family as Colban’s younger brother, 6-foot-11 Jevon Porter, has committed to play collegiately at Pepperdine. His older sisters Cierra and Bri also play women’s basketball at Missouri.

Since March 1, the Nuggets are 22-6, which is the best record in the NBA. They look to continue their strong play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7 p.m.