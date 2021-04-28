LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Louisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect. Officers were called to the Chase Bank located at 578 South McCaslin Boulevard around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators say a short, small-framed woman entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. The suspect left the bank and was last seen walking or running south toward Dillon Road.
The suspect may have been in the area of the bank before the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Logan Haymore at 303-335-4616, the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at http://www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).