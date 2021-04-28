CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Louisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect. Officers were called to the Chase Bank located at 578 South McCaslin Boulevard around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

(credit: Louisville Police Department)

Investigators say a short, small-framed woman entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. The suspect left the bank and was last seen walking or running south toward Dillon Road.

(credit: Louisville Police Department)

(credit: Louisville Police Department)

The suspect may have been in the area of the bank before the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Logan Haymore at 303-335-4616, the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at http://www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

