BOULDER CANYON, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Highway 119 remained closed in Boulder Canyon Wednesday with no estimate on reopening after large boulders the size of SUVs fell on the highway Tuesday evening. It’s estimated that blasting the rocks to make them smaller and movable will take most of the day.
The road is closed from mile marker 26 through 41 and the northern detour is CO 72 to Lefthand Canyon Drive and CO 72 south is the southern detour.READ MORE: Denver Police Officer Jacob Marsh Arrested On Investigation Of Vehicular Assault Charges After Head-On Crash With Police Vehicle
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the initial geologic assessment shows that the rock face where the boulders fell is stable and that no additional rock scaling or removing of rocks may be necessary. However, there does appear to be damage to the highway so it’s anticipated that paving work will need to be completed once the boulders are removed.
⚠️UPDATE – 9 a.m. (4/28): #CO119 is closed from MP 26-41 as crews assess the area & work on breaking apart the SUV-sized rocks that fell on the highway Tuesday (4/27) evening.
📰Info: https://t.co/E8RvzUorCV #COtraffic #BoulderCanyon pic.twitter.com/KVu27FZ0Is
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 28, 2021READ MORE: After Hearing Classmates Joke About COVID, Teen Who Got Serious Case Warns: 'It's A Very Real Disease'
The rockfall didn’t happen in the area where CDOT is working on the permanent repair from the 2013 flooding. The contractor for that project does have equipment and resources on hand to help with the rock cleanup.
The slide happened during heavy rain and snow in the area, referred to a “The Narrows” on Tuesday night. No one was injured and no vehicles have been reported as damaged.
LINK: COTripMORE NEWS: Theft By Porch Pirate Puts Denver Small Business Owners' Livelihood At Risk