DENVER (CBS4) – Big congratulations are in order for the entire 2021 graduating class of DSST: Conservatory Green High School. Every member of its founding class was accepted to a four-year college.
As if that wasn't enough cause for celebration, each senior averaged five college acceptance letters, and many of them secured scholarships.
This outstanding class features one National Merit Scholar, one Questbridge Scholar matched with a full ride to Boston College, and one Daniels Scholar awarded $25,000 a year to the school of their choice.
The school surprised the class with a congratulatory video.
“Not only does today set an incredible legacy for all students who walk through our doors for years to come, it also shows the entire city and country what’s possible for all students when given the right environment and a committed and caring village of teachers, parents, and community members around them,” said School Director Adeel Khan.
Seniors at the school worked on a mural to show how they've grown together and offer inspiration for future classes.
DSST schools are part of a network of middle and high schools specializing in STEM in Denver and Aurora. Students enroll by an open lottery, and more than 70% of students are persons of color, DSST officials say.