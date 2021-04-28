DENVER (CBS4) – Donor Alliance would like every person to consider becoming an organ, eye, and tissue donor. Every April, the organization celebrates Donate Life month. The goal is to spark conversation, and encourage people to learn about organ, eye and tissue donation so that they will sign up to be a donor.
“The impact for saying ‘Yes’ to organ, eye, and tissue donation is far reaching. It’s really incredible to know that one donor, so one person, has the ability to save up to eight lives through organ donation, and save and heal more than 75 lives through tissue donation,” said Brianna DiPilato, Communications Coordinator for the Donor Alliance.READ MORE: Boulder Canyon Fully Reopened After SUV-Sized Boulder Fall Onto Highway 119
Donor Alliance is raising awareness through its #ShowYourHeart campaign on social media. Donors can upload a photo, customize it with a heart, and share what inspired them to become a donor.
“We want everybody to at least think about it,” DiPilato explained.READ MORE: Colorado Lawmakers OK Bill Limiting Info On Top Job Seekers
It’s easy to say “Yes” to organ, eye, and tissue donation. You can register when you get or renew your driver’s license at the Department of Motor Vehicles, or you can fill out the brief form on donatelifecolorado.org.
“When you say ‘Yes’, that means you’re making the decision to donate your organs, eyes, and tissues after death, if eligible. So you’re giving the gift of life to someone else,” DiPilato said.
Just in 2020 in Colorado and Wyoming, a record 215 organ donors saved 622 lives.MORE NEWS: 3 More Loveland Police Officers On Leave Over Arrest Of Karen Garner Who Has Dementia