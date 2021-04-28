WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters worked to save a home in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon. They tweeted photos of the home in the 10400 block of Robb Court just after 2 p.m.
"The fire appears to have originated in the garage," officials tweeted. "The fire has extended to the attic."
Officials said crews have been unable to enter the home — but the homeowner said there was no one inside.
A few minutes later, officials said firefighters were making progress and working to protect the rest of the structure, as well as adjacent homes, from fire and damage.
North Metro Fire is also on scene.