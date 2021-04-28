DENVER (CBS4) – Mile High United Way is seeing a tremendous need among Denver metro area residents, especially when it comes to transportation. Now, they’re focusing on helping those in underserved communities get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"During the height of the pandemic, our call volume tripled with people seeking free resources," Chief Operating Officer Wade Treichler told CBS4's Mekialaya White via Zoom.
Treichler says United Way’s more recent efforts focus on getting the COVID-19 vaccine out into the community. The organization is now partnering with Lyft to help community members get complimentary rides to and from appointments. The program is valid all across Colorado.
All you have to do is dial 211, and you'll be screened to see if you're eligible. A navigator will then walk you through the process to get connected to a ride. From there, a Lyft driver will take you to a walk-up appointment at a vaccine site. You're also able to book a ride home at that time.
Treichler says it’s a privilege to offer these services. “We really rallied organizationally to respond statewide. I’m really proud of our response over the last year and what we’ve been able to do and really humbled to be a part of this community and get people resources and make it all a better place,” said Treichler.
The free rides are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After-hours services can be found here: 211colorado.org.
