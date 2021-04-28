DENVER (CBS4)– Some public school districts in Colorado want to end student quarantines when it comes to coronavirus cases. A dozen superintendents requested the move.
The school districts include Adams 12, Aurora, Cherry Creek, Douglas County, Jeffco Public Schools, Littleton and Westminster. They say data shows a low rate of transmission in schools.
They also say students who are not sick end up missing out on critical end-of-the-year events such as advanced placement exams and graduation ceremonies. They’ve submitted a proposal to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to end the quarantine process for students.