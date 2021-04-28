DENVER (CBS4) – Meow Wolf announced its new Denver location will be opening in the fall. Meow Wolf is an arts and entertainment collective based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The Denver site, Meow Wolf’s third permanent exhibition, will include a café, retail space and an interactive live events venue!READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Some Public School Districts Call For End To Student Quarantines
The exterior has been constructed, and the interior is being filled with interactive art from more than 110 Colorado artists, alongside partner artists, and artists from the Meow Wolf team.READ MORE: Colorado Parks & Wildlife Holding Education Session On Gray Wolf Re-Introduction
Located just outside of downtown Denver, the 90,000-square-foot location will be the biggest Meow Wolf installation.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: CU & CSU To Require Proof Of Vaccinations Ahead Of Fall Semester
For more information, visit https://meowwolf.com/visit/denver.