AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police identified two suspects in connection with the street racing that blocked Interstate 225 back in March — however, one was killed in a crash in Broomfield on April 4. The other suspect is a juvenile, so his name and photograph are not being released.
On Sunday, March 8, Aurora police said up to 800 vehicles were gridlocked on I-225 after street racers took over the highway.
“I-225 Southbound from Alameda to Colfax is gridlocked due to street racers blocking and interfering with traffic,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted.
The juvenile suspect has been issued a state criminal summons with a mandatory court appearance for charges of reckless driving, driving while his license was canceled and engaging in speed exhibition.
Investigators planned to charge Anthony Corona, 21, with seven counts, including reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway and false imprisonment — for "victims trapped on I-225."
However, Corona was hit by a car while walking on the East Interstate 25 Frontage Road, between Highway 7 and County Road 6, at 8:30 p.m. on April 4.
According to investigators, Corona and Ruth Garcia were driving home from a baseball game in Denver and got into an argument. Garcia recently learned she was pregnant with Corona’s child and said they argued about “some old text messages Anthony had received from a different girl.” Garcia said Corona pulled over, got out of the car and started to walk north.
The driver who hit Corona stayed at the scene and police said he was not impaired and was not distracted at the time of the accident.