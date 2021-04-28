COVID In Colorado: SCL Health Begins To See 'Tipping Point' In Vaccine Demand And Supply

Mile High United Way Teams Up With Lyft For Transportation To COVID Vaccine AppointmentsMile High United Way is now partnering with Lyft to help community members get complimentary rides to and from appointments. The program is valid all across Colorado.

After Hearing Classmates Joke About COVID, Teen Who Got Serious Case Warns: 'It's A Very Real Disease'As more Coloradans get vaccinated, an unvaccinated group is seeing a worrisome increase in cases. The rates for people between 11 and 17 have more than doubled since the start of the month.

Gov. Jared Polis Signs Law To Import Prescription Drugs From Canada & International MarketsColorado is at the front of the pack as states across the country look to lower prescription drug costs.

COVID In Colorado: Antibody Treatment Now Available To Colorado PatientsA new antibody treatment that was once administered to former President Donald Trump is now widely available to people coming down with COVID-19.

Gov. Jared Polis: Mask Requirements 'Don't Apply To Groups Of Vaccinated People In Colorado'Gov. Jared Polis said there is no mask wearing requirement in our state for groups of people who are all fully vaccinated.