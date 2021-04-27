DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Jennifer McRae
Boulder News, Colorado News, Coronavirus

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Some students at the University of Colorado are working on a solution to get more COVID-19 vaccines into rural communities. It’s been tough so far because of the cold temperatures that most vaccines must be stored.

Some mechanical engineering students at CU have developed the “Porta Vax.” It’s essentially a portable device that refrigerates up to 250 doses and keeps them cold for several days by using insulation and dry ice.

The team at CU is working with a team in India to test the prototype. The goal is to get the COVID vaccine into areas where large-scale clinics are not possible.

“For us here in the United States, it’s a lot easier for us to get in our car or possibly a bus and go to that large-scale vaccination center. For a lot of the world that’s unfortunately not a possibility for them,” said one student.

The team is working on the patent as they prepare to graduate.

