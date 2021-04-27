DELTA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police K9 teams from western Colorado, Utah and Wyoming met in Delta last weekend for a competition. The teams are all part of the High Desert Police K9 Association.
The organization raises funds for teams and their members between friendly competitions. The categories included obedience, agility, narcotics, fastest dog, and patrol.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office had four teams in the competition.
They all placed in second or third place, including Investigator Korthals and K9 Aren, who took second place in the drag race. Aren was recorded running at 22.5 miles per hour.