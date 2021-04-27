DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver District Attorney announced charges Tuesday against Patrick Layden, the man accused in a deadly crash on West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard earlier this month. Layden, 49, is facing two counts of assault, one count of vehicular homicide, and one count of vehicular assault in connection with the crash that killed Brad Brubaker and seriously injured his daughter.

Prosecutors claim that on April 10, Layden was driving a black Acura at a high rate of speed westbound on West 32nd Avenue when he crossed the double yellow lines, passed a vehicle prior to entering the intersection at Lowell Boulevard, drove into the intersection against the red light and struck a white Subaru in the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru, Brubaker, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person in the vehicle, his young daughter, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Layden is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning. The sentencing range for the charges are assault: 10-32 years, vehicular homicide: 2-6 years and vehicular assault: 1-3 years.

The Brubaker family released this statement after the filing of the charges, “We appreciate the efforts the prosecutors are making in this case and we support the charges being brought against the defendant. We are grateful for all the community support and continue to ask for privacy at this time.”