DENVER (CBS4) – As home values soar in the Denver metro area, property tax rates are sure to trend up. Assessors from Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert Jefferson counties say homeowners will see property valuations in the mail within the next couple of weeks.
The valuations determine the property tax rate. Appraisers say Adams County has the most affordable housing in the metro area.
Homeowners can appeal in their specific county.
"We all have some sort of sales comparable applications so that a property owner can go and review the sales that occurred in their area most like their property just to make sure their value makes sense. It's also very important that you verify your property characteristics. Is the square footage correct? Do you have one fireplace or two? that sort of thing," said Lisa Frizell, County Assessor in Douglas County.
Because commercial building sales were nearly non-existent due to COVID-19, retail and business property taxes might go down.