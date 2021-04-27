(AP/CBS4) – Oregon’s Penei Sewell and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater have been the consensus top two offensive tackle prospects in the NFL Draft, and one or both may still be available when the Denver Broncos make their pick at No. 9 on Thursday night. It would seem that they aren’t in the Broncos’ plans, however, given what General Manager George Paton said about right tackle Ja’Wuan James last week.
Paton said James, who was a COVID-19 opt out last year after missing almost all of 2019 with a balky knee following his blockbuster free agency signing, is among the 20-some Broncos who are working out during the offseason program, and “he looks great and the expectation is he starts at right tackle and he plays well.”
If the Broncos opt towards picking a tackle at a later point there are plenty of other offensive linemen they could consider picking, including Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins and Texas’s Sam Cosmi.
