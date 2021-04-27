DENVER (CBS4)– Doing wheelies on a motorcycle down Federal Boulevard can be dangerous. How dangerous? A few moments after CBS4 photographer Mark Neitro recorded a group of motorcyclists with one cycle’s front tire in the air, flames could be seen a short distance away.

The motorcycle was burning as sirens announced the arrival of firefighters. It was not clear if the rider had hit a barrier and crashed, but one person tweeted that it was the result of a stunt gone wrong.

Denver police say they are not sure if the motorcycles were racing, but those who live and work around here say it’s common.

Bernadette Barron works at Grandpa’s Big Burgers on Federal and said it’s not unusual.

“Maybe 100 motorcycles, big bikes on the street, racing up and down the street, they just peel out or pop wheelies on the street,” she said.

Barron said she was unaware of what happened.

CBS4’S Rick Sallinger asked her, “What if I told you one of those motorcycles crashed and burned?”

“Oh, really? Oh, man,” she said.

Whoever was on the motorcycle was apparently able to get on another bike and take off with the others.

Street racing on motorcycles is on display and celebrated on the YouTube site “outspoken tiger.” But those who make their living off of bikes like Alex Krill at A.K. Cycles deplore it.

“I think it’s dangerous. It puts people in danger, in cars, on the other bikes doing it as well. I’ve seen too many bikes go down and crash because of it,” he said.

There is a yearly event in Denver where large numbers of motorcycles ride together and at times block off major highways. The purpose, organizers say, is to honor those killed on the roads while on motorcycles. The accident Monday night on Federal Boulevard, fortunately, did not turn out to be another.