DENVER (CBS4) — On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance for people who are fully vaccinated about wearing face masks outside. Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is ahead of the CDC’s recommendations in many ways.
“In Colorado, we’ve never had an outdoor masking requirement during this entire pandemic. A few communities have done that, those have largely ended a few weeks ago,” Gov. Polis said during a news conference Tuesday. “We’re ahead of the CDC on that.”READ MORE: 'Crafting Change' Promises To Keep The Mission Going After Demand For Face Masks Drops
“Even the current mask requirements don’t apply to groups of vaccinated people in Colorado, so if there’s 10 or more people that aren’t vaccinated, wear a mask, but if it’s a dozen people and it’s you know, three families, and they’re all vaccinated, there is no mask wearing requirement in our state,” Polis said.READ MORE: 'Disgusting And Alarming': Loveland's Mayor Responds To New Video Captured After Karen Garner's Arrest
“The best advice that I can give is that if you haven’t been vaccinated, wear a mask when you’re around other people, and keep a distance with other people,” Polis said.
The new CDC recommendations say fully vaccinated individuals can engage in the following activities without wearing masks:MORE NEWS: COVID Restrictions: Denver Public Schools To Allow 4 Guests Per Student For Graduation
- Walking, running, hiking or biking outdoors alone or with members of their household
- Attending small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends
- Attending small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- Dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households.
Fully vaccinated people can also attend “a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event,” as long as they remain masked, according to a CDC infographic of the new guidelines.