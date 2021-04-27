(CBS4)– Sewing machines have turned into lifesaving equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. It gave Tiffany Herbert the incentive to dust off her sewing machine in her Colorado home.
Then Herbert started a mission called “Crafting Change” and started by sewing masks. She promises it won’t end.
“I call them the at-home heroes of this pandemic,” said Herbert. “I kept hearing from people, ‘What are we going to do when we’re not sewing masks anymore?'”
The future mission includes crafters from 35 states. They’ll focus on underserved communities like those experiencing homelessness and tribal communities. Not just masks but basics like hats, scarves and baby blankets.