DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County commissioners released a statement on Tuesday rescinding a decision to censure Chair of the Board Lora Thomas after a fight over whose turn it was to do a media interview. Now, they say Thomas will stay on board.

Thomas told CBS4 commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal tried to silence and intimidate her after she criticized some of their decision publicly.

“This is embarrassing. I wish we didn’t even have to do this,” Thomas said in an exclusive interview last week with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd. “It is petty, and this is two things. It is the tyranny of the majority trying to silence my voice and it is also these two men. I believe they are picking on a strong, competent woman.”

Neither Laydon nor Teal agreed to an interview with CBS4 last week.

Multiple members of the community spoke during their meeting on Tuesday to defend Thomas.

“So I wonder if the board has a political support for demoting Commissioner Thomas. Has the board circulated this resolution among the voters and community leaders for debate?” asked one resident.

“It’s very disheartening to the citizens to see a woman of great stature and leadership characteristics and capability being cut down to be paid to do. to quote what she says, she doesn’t work for Mr. Teal or Mr. Laydon, but she actually works for us,” said another citizen.

One citizen says Thomas’ actions were not honorable.

“Ms. Thomas wants people in here she can control and dominate. I think this is part of the problem here.”

On Tuesday, the three said they’re are discussing their issues internally.