LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland’s mayor is chiming in about the allegations against a handful of Loveland police officers following the release of a new video after the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner. Garner, who her attorney has said suffers from dementia, was arrested in June of 2020.

Video of that arrest came out with a lawsuit alleging her civil rights were violated. Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, broken arm and sprained wrist and her attorney claimed she was denied medical attention for hours.

“The public is outraged, we’re getting hundreds of phone calls and emails,” said Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh. “I can say that my heart goes out to Karen and her family. Because we are litigation, we are kind of bound in doing, going further than that.”

Additional video released after an attorney for Garner made an open records request, shows what happened at the Loveland Police Department after Garner was brought there and chained to a bench. Officers only feet away joked about the arrest.

“It’s very disturbing that people would make light of an incident like that and an indication of a physical injury,” said Marsh. “The first one was horrific. The second video is disgusting and alarming.”

After the first release of video showing her arrest and interaction with Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp who took Garner to the ground when she refused to stop saying she was going home, Hopp was put on administrative leave. Officer Daria Jalili, who assisted in putting Garner in a patrol car, has been placed on desk duty along with a supervisor, Sergeant Phil Metzler.

Officer Tyler Blackett and Sergeant Antolina Hill have been added to the civil rights lawsuit filed by attorney Sarah Schielke.

The Loveland Police Department responded Monday via a statement, “Independent comment from the Loveland Police Department would not be appropriate at this time. LPD has faith in the due process that this investigation allows for.”

An investigation is being led by 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon P. McLaughlin.

The statement released by McLaughlin on Monday, “I have asked CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) investigators to attempt to interview all relevant witnesses and assess the appropriateness of charges for anyone whom the facts indicate may bear criminal culpability. There is no set time frame to finish the investigation as the CIRT protocol must follow the facts and produce a thorough and reliable outcome, but I can assure you this investigation is a priority for my office. I have assigned both our Chief Investigator and our Assistant DA as liaisons to the CIRT. Everyone involved understands the importance of this investigation in addressing community concerns and it will be conducted as expeditiously and transparently as possible.”

Marsh said, “We’re seeing these things at the same time as the public is, they’re coming out on Facebook. You know, the first video was horrific to watch. I instantly thought of my mother, you know, in her later years with dementia.”

After the release of the first video, Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer said he’d been unaware of an injury to Garner until the lawsuit was filed. But officers were discussing the injuries in the police station according to what is seen on the video.

When asked if she felt the city had been getting the straight story from the chief, Marsh said, “In general, I think the council is not as informed on many things as we should be.”

Marsh says there are hundreds of calls and emails coming in.

“This is not something that I want to identify with. I don’t think our citizens want to identify.”

Last year, she opposed the city’s move to allow the city manager to cover individual officers up to $25,000 for liability after Colorado approved the Police Accountability Act in Senate Bill 217.

“In light of the second video, I’ve asked for what’s called a “rule of fours” to bring back that resolution on indemnity and liability of the first $25,000. Another counselor has asked for an executive session to talk about the city manager and the city attorney’s performance. And a third counselor is asking for a separate commission be formed.”