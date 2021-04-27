Tuesday brought our first round of severe weather this Spring to Colorado. Several severe thunderstorms producing large hail hit the northeastern plains. We also had several Tornado Warnings on the plains as well.
Stormy conditions will continue into the evening for the plains, with rain likely in Denver on and off through Wednesday morning.
Heavy snow will continue to pile up in our mountains. We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for several inches of snow through Wednesday afternoon.
Rain and snow will clear through the morning hours, with a little light precipitation lingering into the early afternoon mainly south of Denver.
Our temperatures stay on the cooler side on Wednesday, but we begin a warming pattern again on Thursday with sunshine.