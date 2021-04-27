“Customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery have loved the service, which is why we’re expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery,” said Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon. “As customers look for more convenience in their daily lives, we’re excited to deliver another service that not only helps them save time, but provides peace of mind knowing that tonight’s dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather.”
Amazon officials say customers are relying more on online grocery delivery services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to use Key by Amazon, customers need to have a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub.
To see if your zip code is eligible for in-garage grocery delivery through Amazon, click here.