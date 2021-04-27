DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools will now allow 4 tickets for high school graduation. Previously, DPS had a limit of 2 tickets per graduate.

Children 2 years and younger do not count towards the graduation limitations. DPS did clarify that if capacity limitations change before graduation, that may impact the number of guests that students can have.

