DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools will now allow 4 tickets for high school graduation. Previously, DPS had a limit of 2 tickets per graduate.
Children 2 years and younger do not count towards the graduation limitations. DPS did clarify that if capacity limitations change before graduation, that may impact the number of guests that students can have.
We have seen @CityofDenver lift COVID restrictions. Knowing that this life event is something that our graduates want to celebrate with family and loved ones, we hope these new accommodations allow for an even brighter celebration. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/KIMneDL2xt
Please note that, if COVID restrictions in Denver County change, we may need to reevaluate this new policy. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/hHgvFBxzAn
