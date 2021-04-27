DENVER (CBS4)– The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado. The total is at 622 patients as of Tuesday. That number has more than doubled since March 24 and the highest since the end of January.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also reported more than 2,000 new cases on Tuesday. Part of the recent increase in cases are children of all ages becoming sick with COVID-19.
The CDPHE released new data that shows the biggest increase in cases between the ages of 11 and 17 in the so-called "fourth wave" and a smaller increase in children ages 3 to 10.
"What you see here is we're seeing the most rapid increase in the state among middle and high school students. Their rate is much higher than what we are seeing for adults in this stage," said CDPHE Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.
The state health department also shared information about the correlation between those not vaccinated and the increase in COVID. Counties with more people vaccinated are seeing fewer people get sick with COVID. In that study, Pueblo and El Paso counties have more cases with fewer people vaccinated.