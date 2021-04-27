LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — On Sunday, Cadence Warner’s mother made pancakes and set the table to mark her 17th birthday — but Cadence wasn’t there to eat it. Her mother, Lacey Williams, posted a photo of the place setting on Instagram, hoping to reach Cadence, who has now been missing for a month. Family members are concerned the teen was “groomed and coerced” by an online predator.

“Pancakes are waiting for you and so are we kiddo,” Williams wrote.

Williams also shared video of her daughter’s room — full of glittery signs, sequined pillows and stuffed animals — with one simple message: “Come home.”

Home security cameras captured Cadence leaving home on March 23, with only a small backpack and a cat in a carrier. Her mother said she didn’t have a phone or any money.

“She left without her medication, clothing, contacts/glasses or even a change of clothes,” her cousin Jori Fries told CBS4.

“…the police and the private investigator our family has hired has uncovered that she has been talking to many predators in online chat rooms,” Fries stated. “They believe she has been groomed and coerced into leaving her family home and picked up at an unknown location.”

Warner has brown eyes and blonde hair, but may have changed her appearance. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has any information or sees her is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff at 303-277-0211.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to her safe return.