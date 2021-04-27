(CBS4) – Four more passengers have filed lawsuits against United Airlines after their flight’s engine broke apart and caught fire after takeoff. United Airlines flight 328 departed Denver International Airport on Feb. 20 on its way to Honolulu.
Debris from the plane fell onto neighborhoods in Broomfield damaging some homes and vehicles. The pilots returned to Denver 24 minutes later.
Clifford Law Offices attorneys now represent six travelers, none of whom are from Colorado. The clients all claim to suffer from significant trauma from the flight. The lawsuits are asking for at least $50,000 in damages.
In March, CBS4 reported on another passenger who filed a class-action lawsuit against United for failing to properly inspect and maintain its aircraft.
Jonathan Corbett, the man’s attorney, told CBS4, “It is just the way that these planes age and United’s failure to account for that caused these travelers to have to deal with 18 minutes of whether they were going to live or die.”
The National Transportation Safety Board said one engine fan blade was cracked, and its surface was consistent with metal fatigue. A second fan blade is also in question.