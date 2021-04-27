University of Denver lacrosse coach Bill Tierney joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.
DENVER (CBS4)– The DU Pioneers are 10-3 on the season and 8-1 in Big East play.
Last week, in their win over St. John’s, the Pios set a school record with 12 goals in the first quarter, the most goals ever scored in a single quarter.
"It's one of those crazy days, you have senior day, we were coming off a tough loss, you just didn't know what was going to happen. I'm really proud of our guys to come out the way they did and just keep putting balls in the back of the net," said Tierney.
The Pios went on to win that game 19-11.
“We have a lot of guys on our team that got to get in the game, got all our seniors a lot of playing time, so a lot of happy parents walked out of Peter Barton Stadium.”
The Pios will play their regular-season finale on Wednesday against Villanova, a team they beat 17-10 back on April 10th. With a win, they would claim the top spot in the Big East tournament.
“We have a lot of respect for (Villanova). There’s so much at stake from the regular-season Big East Championship to seeding for the Big East Tournament, to getting another big victory that will help us going to the NCAA tournament, so there’s a lot at stake on Wednesday.”