(CBS4)– The Alpine Rescue Team has been named a finalist in the Land Rover “Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards.”
The search and rescue organization is being recognized for its work in wilderness emergency response and education.
They respond to more than 130 calls a year and do not charge for their services.
The public can vote for the winning search and rescue organization online through May 3. Seven winners will receive their own Land Rover SUV to help in their mission.