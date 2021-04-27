ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP) — A man already charged with killing four people in connection with the discovery of human remains and missing persons cases in Colorado’s San Luis Valley has been charged with murder in the death of a fifth person. Adre Baroz was charged by prosecutors on Monday with first-degree murder, tampering with human remains and first-degree assault in the death of Korina Arroyo of Monte Vista, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.
Baroz is also charged in the deaths of Myron Martinez, 38, of Del Norte, Shayla Hammel, 20, of Alamosa, Selena Esquibel, 20, of Alamosa and Xaiver Zeven Garcia, 24, of Saguache.
Baroz was arrested in New Mexico in November following the discovery of the skeletal remains on two properties near Los Sauces, a tiny community outside Alamosa. He is being held at the Alamosa County jail without bond. His attorney did not respond to requests for comment on the new charges.
So far, investigators have only officially identified the remains of Martinez and Hammel, the CBI said.
