Mobile COVID Vaccine Bus Sets Up In Summit CountyColorado's mobile vaccination bus has one more day left in Summit County.

'Get Your Second Dose': Dr. Dave Hnida Says You Might Have More Time Than You ThoughtIf you have been putting off getting your second dose of the COVID vaccine, it might not be too late.

COVID In Colorado: UCHealth Offers Self-Scheduling Vaccine Appointment OptionColoradans who are 18 years and older can now schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Air Travel Picking Up As Some COVID Restrictions RelaxAn increase in vaccinations and loosened travel guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resulted in busier airports and airspace in recent weeks.

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Problems Reported In 15 Out Of 7 Million DosesColorado is set to put the Janssen vaccine, also known as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, back into use after an advisory committee recommended to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration that it be re-authorized for use with label warning of the potential of blood clots.

'Get The Word Out': Aurora Hosts COVID Vaccine For Underserved CommunitiesA quiet Sunday morning at Aurora's Municipal Center usually isn't out of the ordinary, but this Sunday it is because the city was giving out COVID-19 vaccines.