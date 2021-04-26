BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A new set of college rankings were released on Monday, and the University of Colorado Boulder came in at No. 38 nationally and No. 68 overall. The annual rankings were done by the Center for World University Rankings.
CU moved up one spot in both categories in 2021-22 CWUR rankings. It got high marks particularly for its quality of faculty.
Colorado State University was the Centennial State’s second-highest scoring university with rankings of No. 86 (country) and No. 255 (worldwide).
The top college in the rankings was Harvard University.
CWUR started authoring annual lists of the top worldwide universities two years ago. The metrics used to determine CWUR’s rankings include educational excellence, strength of faculty, research performance and alumni employment.