By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans who are 18 years and older can now schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. UCHealth says its simplified option will help patients choose an available time and clinic convenient to them.

The self-schedule option will be available to Coloradans who are 16 and 17 years old on May 3.

While people do not need to be a UCHealth patient, they need to sign up for its online patient portal, My Health Connection.

People can also call UCHealth’s vaccine hotline at 720-462-2255 for English and 844-945-2508 for Spanish.

Officials say appointments are added daily at around 9 a.m. They encourage Coloradans who are still not vaccinated to check back often.

