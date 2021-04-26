CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets have never had a player win the Most Valuable Player award in the NBA, but that could soon change given the incredible season Nikola Jokic has put together. The only player to be named MVP in the franchise’s history came from Spencer Haywood — when the Nuggets were known as the Denver Rockets in the American Basketball Association — and Haywood thinks Jokic deserves the big award.

Spencer Haywood

Spencer Haywood is pictured here receiving the ABA 1969-70 most valuable player award. He averaged 30 points and 19.5 rebounds with the Denver Rockets. The 6-foot-9 rookie did all this at the youthful age of 20. (credit: Bettmann/Getty Images)

As the only MVP in the professional history of the of the basketball franchise, Haywood has his eyes set on this year’s frontrunner for the award in Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Joe Ingles #2, Jordan Clarkson #00 and Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on January 31, 2021.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on Jan. 31. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“I like the hungriness that he plays with and more importantly, I like the calmness in which he plays. He’s just one of those guys that are special, special players,” he said.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 30, 2021.

Nikola Jokic at Ball Arena on March 30. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Haywood also believes Jokic’s steady play puts him above the other candidates.

“I just don’t see anyone else that has been consistent from Day 1 of this season and has carried their team along with other players,” he said.

