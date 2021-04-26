DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets have never had a player win the Most Valuable Player award in the NBA, but that could soon change given the incredible season Nikola Jokic has put together. The only player to be named MVP in the franchise’s history came from Spencer Haywood — when the Nuggets were known as the Denver Rockets in the American Basketball Association — and Haywood thinks Jokic deserves the big award.
As the only MVP in the professional history of the of the basketball franchise, Haywood has his eyes set on this year’s frontrunner for the award in Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
“I like the hungriness that he plays with and more importantly, I like the calmness in which he plays. He’s just one of those guys that are special, special players,” he said.
Haywood also believes Jokic’s steady play puts him above the other candidates.
“I just don’t see anyone else that has been consistent from Day 1 of this season and has carried their team along with other players,” he said.
