LOUISVILLE, Colo., (CBS4) – Just over a month after the mass shooting at King Soopers, hundreds of people continued their calls to end gun violence by marching through the street in Louisville. The event began at Cottonwood Park, where representatives from Moms Demand Action and Brady addressed the crowd. One speaker shared her own personal story of losing a family member to gun violence, and others urged the crowd to continue pushing their elected leaders to support gun reform measures.

“I think people are demoralized, they’re frustrated, and so for us this is a way to let our community know there are groups working on this,” said Carol Callicotte, a Louisville resident and volunteer with Moms Demand Action. “The main message today is to let our legislators know that this isn’t just why we voted them in, this is our priority.”

As Callicotte addressed the crowd, other volunteers held up a banner displaying a checklist of potential gun legislation, including universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons. The banner also included checks next to two already enacted changes — red flag laws and new legislation involving responsible gun storage.

“We’re having a global pandemic, but we have a remaining gun violence epidemic within that pandemic, and we need action,” Callicotte said.

Following speeches, the crowd marched down Via Appia Way to a nearby church where people put pinned flowers and notes next to a banner displaying the names of the 10 victims in Boulder. Following that, the march continued to the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center, where 100 shoes were laid out to represent lives lost to gun violence.

Jason Turret, a Longmont resident, said his mother used to take his daughter to the Table Mesa King Soopers as a child. He said he was inspired by the turnout Sunday.

“I hope some good will come and I hope people in charge, our representatives, our legislators, hear us and make changes and have the courage to stand up and fight for what’s right. I know they know what’s right,” Turret said.